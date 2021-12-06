La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,421 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,810 shares of company stock worth $4,710,725. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

