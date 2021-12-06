Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 2,309,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,797.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSGOF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.84 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.