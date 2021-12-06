Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.85

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 126323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $583.18 million and a P/E ratio of 19.59.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

