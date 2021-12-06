Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

LGO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of LGO opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Largo Resources has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.65.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. Analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

