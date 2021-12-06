Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.66) price target on Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.95 ($11.18).

LEO stock traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching €10.32 ($11.60). 91,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79. Leoni has a 1-year low of €6.08 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €18.50 ($20.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.09. The firm has a market cap of $337.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.51.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

