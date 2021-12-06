Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

