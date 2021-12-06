LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFST) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

LifeStance Health Group’s (NASDAQ:LFST) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. LifeStance Health Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $720,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $248,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $84,785,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.