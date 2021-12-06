Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Buys $706,693.60 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 97,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 11,300 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,326.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,286. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

