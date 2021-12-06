Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ LIXT opened at $1.22 on Monday. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

