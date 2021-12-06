Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $333.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

