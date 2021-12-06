Locus Chain Achieves Market Cap of $32.74 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $26,686.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

