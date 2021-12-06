LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOGC. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $3.05 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

