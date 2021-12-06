London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNSTY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $22.30. 1,006,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,213. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

