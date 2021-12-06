Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LORL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $41.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

