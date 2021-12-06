Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

