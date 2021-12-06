Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $269.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

