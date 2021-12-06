M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

