M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

