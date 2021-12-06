M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $15.36 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.06. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,215. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13.

