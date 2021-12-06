M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for about 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

