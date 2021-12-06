M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.25. 54,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,553. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

