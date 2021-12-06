MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$488,875.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.
Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12.
MAG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.47. 198,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,066. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.36.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
