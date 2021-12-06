MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$488,875.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAG Silver alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12.

MAG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.47. 198,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,066. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.36.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.