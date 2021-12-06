Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Maiden were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Maiden by 2,766.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $265.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

