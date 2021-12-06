Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.28

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

