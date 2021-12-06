ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ManTech International by 58.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter worth $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.