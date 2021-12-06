Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.