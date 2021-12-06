Maple Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Maple has a market capitalization of $59.35 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $20.48 or 0.00041818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,628 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

