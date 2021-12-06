Marlowe (LON:MRL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Thursday. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 906.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 848.15. The stock has a market cap of £764.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

