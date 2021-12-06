Maro (MARO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.84 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Maro has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $61.01 million and $5.84 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00211021 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,599,411 coins and its circulating supply is 499,574,255 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.