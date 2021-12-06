Marotta Asset Management Buys 2,067 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.09. 12,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,667. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $62.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.