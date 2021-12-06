Marotta Asset Management Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $109.45. 83,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,264. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

