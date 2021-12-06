Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $46.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $968.50. 366,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,661,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $972.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $988.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

