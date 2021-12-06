Marotta Asset Management Reduces Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.97. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

