Marpai, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 6th (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai’s (NASDAQ:MRAI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Marpai had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Marpai’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Marpai stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Marpai has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

