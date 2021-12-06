Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $33.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $17.89 on Friday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

