Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Marubeni stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Marubeni has a 1-year low of $60.11 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

