Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

