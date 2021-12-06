Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Matrix Service worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Matrix Service by 113.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Matrix Service by 27.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 415,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Matrix Service by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 434.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

