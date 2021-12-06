Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.32

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 342556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

