McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce sales of $476.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.20 million and the lowest is $474.99 million. McAfee posted sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 1,443,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.