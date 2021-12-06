McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target upped by Cowen from $268.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.92.

McKesson stock opened at $218.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

