MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

