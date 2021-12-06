Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Sells $7,461,754.76 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MTH traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.54. 409,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

