Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 41,719 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 52,808.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Geron were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.08. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.