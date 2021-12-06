Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 88,450.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 937.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 175,169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 143.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $4,311,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

