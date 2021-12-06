Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $52,000 Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 46,720.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $359.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.