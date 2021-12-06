Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,207 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 80,175.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $35.70 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.