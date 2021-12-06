Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $65,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 193.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 50.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.03.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

