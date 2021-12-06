MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 42,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.