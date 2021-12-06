Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

